Woman killed in southwest Miami-Dade hit-and-run, police searching for driver

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
Odalys Galvez was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southwest Miami-Dade. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for the driver connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash.

According to police, the victim was crossing Southwest 152nd Avenue just north of Harding Lane in southwest Miami-Dade when she was struck by vehicle that did not stop.

It happened on Tuesday morning at approximately 5 a.m.

The make and model of the vehicle that struck the victim are unknown.

Authorities have identified the victim as 52-year-old Odalys Galvez.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Tips that lead to an arrest of the subject may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

