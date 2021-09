FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was stabbed during a fight on Wednesday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers responded about 7:40 p.m. to a shopping mall near the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 25th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took the man to a nearby hospital, according to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Officers are investigating the fight.

LOCATION