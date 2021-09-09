Officers report police-involved shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There was a police-involved shooting on Wednesday night in Miami-Dade County, police said. No one was injured.

The “armed encounter” happened while a special weapons and tactics team was serving a search warrant, police said.

North Miami Beach Police Department detectives were assisting the Miami-Dade Police Department, police said.

Related social media

NMBPD Detectives were assisting Miami-Dade Police Department Swat personnel with serving a search warrant when an armed encounter occurred. No one was injured. Please follow our Twitter for updates. -316 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) September 9, 2021

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Reporter Liane Morejon and Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.