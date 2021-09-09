Seasonal king tide starts to affect flood-prone areas in South Florida

Seasonal king tide starts to affect areas prone to flooding in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The seasonal king tide started to affect flood-prone areas on Thursday in South Florida.

The king tides cycle, from September to December, affects low-lying areas and coastal communities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. This year’s king tides are forecasted on Sept. 9-11, Oct. 5-11, Oct. 20-21, Nov. 3-9, and Dec. 2-7.

Officials are asking residents to use sandbags at door thresholds and garage doors and to avoid driving through flooded areas.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis said the new seawall in Rio Vista, along Cordova Road, between Southeast Seventh Street and Southeast 12th Street, will help to mitigate flooding.

Over the next five years, the city is investing $200 million into projects at the Dorsey Riverbend, Durrs, Edgewood, Progresso Village, River Oaks, Victoria Park, and the greater Southeast Isles area of the Las Olas Isles and Rio Vista.

City officials are asking residents to call 954-828-8000 to report issues with flooding.