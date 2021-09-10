Biden administration extends protected status to migrants from 6 countries

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Mateo Barrera, 4, originally from El Salvador, whose family members benefit from Temporary Protected Status attends a news conference. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

MIAMI – President Joe Biden’s administration announced the extension of the work permit and protection against deportation for migrants from six countries through Dec. 31, 2022.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a statement on Thursday extending the Temporary Protected Status designation for already enrolled migrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, and Sudan.

The beneficiaries do not need to pay a fee or file an application since it will be automatically extended, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.