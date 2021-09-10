BSO: Teen arrested for making threats against school after losing Fortnite game

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy from Pembroke Pines has been arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office after he made threats against a private school in Miami, authorities said on Friday.

According to deputies, after losing while playing a video game, the teen make several online shooting threats against students who attend St. Brendan High School, a private Catholic school at 2950 SW 87th Ave. in Miami.

A BSO detective received a tip from the FBI on Wednesday about the threats, which had been posted to a comment section on YouTube in late August.

According to BSO spokesman Carey Codd, BSO Detective Michael Ryan looked into the comments and discovered that the teen, who does not attend St. Brendan, posted multiple threats on the site, including, “I can’t wait to injure my classmates on September 12,” and “I will bring a weapon to St. Brendan High September 12.”

Codd said the teen also warned students at the school to “be ready.”

Ad

According to authorities, the teen confessed to making the threats because he lost a game of Fortnite.

He was booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center and faces a felony charge of making written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

“This case is a reminder that all threats are taken seriously and are fully investigated,” Codd said in a news release. “Additionally, criminal charges could be brought, when appropriate.”