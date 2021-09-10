Deputies investigate shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a Thursday night shooting in Pompano Beach.

Dispatch sent deputies and Broward Fire Rescue personnel to 970 NW 9th Ave., east of the Mitchell Moore Park and south of the Blanche Ely High School.

Deputies used crime scene tape and patrol cars to close an area of Northwest 10th Street at Northwest 8th and 9th avenues.

There were markers near bullet shell casings on the ground. Deputies were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.