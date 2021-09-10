Woman discovered in trunk of vehicle in Northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman has been discovered in the trunk of a vehicle parked in Northeast Miami-Dade.

However, police believe the woman knows the man responsible for the incident, and, according to police, she does not want to press charges.

The gray Honda sedan was discovered between Northeast 126th Street and 16th Avenue in North Miami at 3:18 p.m.

Police say the vehicle came out of the Biscayne Park area, and that is when they attempted to pull over the driver of the vehicle. When officers were finally able to pull the car over, they heard a noise coming from the trunk. That is when they discovered the woman inside of the trunk.

When Local 10 News arrived to the scene, there was a man sitting on the sidewalk and a woman was being walked away.

It is believed the woman and the man who was driving the vehicle know one another.

So far, it is unclear whether an arrest or citation will be made.

This story will be updated.