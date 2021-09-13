2 injured, 2 pets missing after Lauderhill apartment fire

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Two people were injured and two pets are missing after a fire erupted Monday morning inside of an apartment unit in Lauderhill, officials confirmed.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue spokesman Gerardo “Jerry” Gonzalez, ,multiple people called 911 around 2:30 a.m. to report that they saw heavy black smoke coming from a first floor apartment at the Waterford Park Apartments at 7465 NW 44th St.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a window.

Gonzalez said firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, keeping the fire from spreading to other apartment units as tenants were sleeping.

A man and his girlfriend who live in the apartment escaped before firefighters arrived.

The young couple was taken to University Medical Center in Tamarac to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Gonzalez confirmed that two cats are still missing and the apartment is uninhabitable due to the smoke damage.

The American Red Cross has been called out to provide temporary housing for the two displaced residents.

Officials say it’s too early in the investigation to know whether the fire was accidental or suspicious in nature.

Investigators are working to pinpoint exactly where the fire started, but believe it may have started in the kitchen.