Local News

Detectives arrest suspect in brutal teenage girl’s 2002 murder in Miramar

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Broward County, Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Fifteen-year-old Farrah Carter put up a fight and her killer’s blood was the most important clue left behind at the crime scene, according to Miramar Police Department detectives.

Her mother, Kim Battle, found blood in nearly every room of their house before officers found her daughter’s mutilated body in her bedroom on May 22, 2002, at 6525 SW 27 St.

There was no sign of forced entry, so detectives suspected she knew her killer. Detective Marc Ganow made sure the DNA from the blood found at the home was included in a national database.

Nineteen years later, detectives finally arrested a suspect. The department plans to announce the identity of the suspect on Tuesday in Miramar.

Farrah would have turned 35 years old on Sept. 10. The department’s list of unsolved cases still included her murder on Monday afternoon.

About the Authors:

Reporter Rosh Lowe is covering the Surfside building collapse and other news for Local 10 News.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

