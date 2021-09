Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responds to a crash on Monday in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. – Firefighters were working to free a driver who is trapped after a crash involving a dump truck and a sedan on Monday in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to 36th Street near 83rd Avenue, west of the Palmetto Expressway.

Firefighters work to free a trapped driver after a crash on Monday in Doral. (SKY 10)

The Doral Police Department closed the area near CityPlace Doral at 8300 NW 36th St.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Reporter Christina Vazquez is on her way to the scene.

