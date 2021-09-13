Firefighters rescue horse stuck in well in South Florida

A horse was rescued from a well in Lake Worth.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. – Officials say rescue workers pulled a horse out of a small well in South Florida.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says firefighters responding to a Lake Worth field found a horse with its hind legs stuck in the ground.

Officials say firefighters used a large animal rescue harness attached to the crane arm of a heavy-duty tow truck to lift the horse out of the hole.

Officials didn’t say how the horse got stuck or whether it had any injuries.