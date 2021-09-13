Mostly Cloudy icon
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in well in South Florida

Associated Press

A horse was rescued from a well in Lake Worth.
A horse was rescued from a well in Lake Worth. (Palm Beach County Fire Rescue photo)

LAKE WORTH, Fla. – Officials say rescue workers pulled a horse out of a small well in South Florida.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says firefighters responding to a Lake Worth field found a horse with its hind legs stuck in the ground.

Officials say firefighters used a large animal rescue harness attached to the crane arm of a heavy-duty tow truck to lift the horse out of the hole.

Officials didn’t say how the horse got stuck or whether it had any injuries.

#PBCFR crews from #Battalion10 alongside #Battalion9 #SpecialOps responded to reports of a technical rescue on Sea Chase Dr in Lake Worth at 3:15pm. First arriving units reported a large horse stuck in a well. #Firefighters were able to apply a large animal rescue harness and pull the horse out of the well utilizing a Class D wrecker. #AnimalRescue #Station32 #Station34 #TechnicalRescue

Posted by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue on Monday, September 13, 2021

