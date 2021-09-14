Authorities investigate after 3 vehicles catch fire at Miami dealership

MIAMI – City of Miami firefighters were called to a car dealership Tuesday morning after three vehicles caught fire.

Lt. Pete Sanchez, of City of Miami Fire Rescue, said a passerby called 911 around 5:30 a.m. to report the incident at the car dealership at 3160 SW Eighth St. in Little Havana.

He said firefighters arrived at the scene to find three vehicles that were completely engulfed in flames.

According to Sanchez, it took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Sanchez said there were 30 vehicles parked at the dealership, but only three caught fire. He said a fourth vehicle sustained some damage from the heat.

A manager at the business told Local 10 News that he estimates the damage at around $60,000. He said a Honda Civic and Chevrolet Cruze were among the vehicles damaged.

All of the cars are insured.

Investigators are now looking through surveillance video, trying to figure out the cause of the fire and determine whether the incident was accidental or a case of arson.