Broward jury panel dismissed over clerk of courts comment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A panel of South Florida jurors was sent home after defense lawyers claimed that they were potentially poisoned by welcoming comments from the clerk of courts.

Broward County Clerk of Courts Brenda Forman spoke to the jury pool Monday morning.

She quipped that those who do the crime have to serve the time.

Her office says the comments were taken “out of context.”

The issue was raised by Assistant Public Defender Melinda Blostein, who was in the panel of prospective jurors on Monday. She wrote a notorized letter notifying officials about the comments.

The clerk’s office says Forman speaks to jury pools whenever possible.