Man charged for allegedly dragging 28-year-old girlfriend over 1,000 feet with pickup truck

TAVERNIER, Fla. – A Florida man has been arrested and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after he allegedly dragged his girlfriend over 1,000 feet with his pickup truck during an argument and fled the scene.

According to Tavernier Police, 41-year-old Scott David Alan Hedger was arrested early Tuesday morning in Tavernier and charged with leaving the scene without rendering aid, driving with a suspended license, failure to report an injured person, and failure to register as a convicted felon (for a prior fleeing and eluding conviction).

Deputy Cristian Santos says the crime began when he was called to Broadway in Tavernier at approximately 12:10 a.m. and discovered a 28-year-old woman bleeding from her arms, legs, and chest. Although badly injured, she was able to tell police her boyfriend caused her injuries by dragging her with his vehicle after they had an argument.

She was able to give the description of the vehicle and describe some of what transpired with her boyfriend before she was sedated for her injuries.

Ad

She was then taken to Mariners Hospital before being airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Through further investigation, deputies learned that she was standing on the step bar of the truck while Hedger was sitting in the driver’s seat during the argument. That is when Hedger put the truck in reverse, causing her to fall and get stuck between the step bar and the truck.

The victim was dragged as Hedger continued in reverse. He then put the truck in drive and dragged the victim approximately 1,038 feet.

Due to the description and evidence, Deputy Jason Farr was able to locate and stop Hedger in the pickup truck on US-1.

Hedger was then arrested and taken to jail.

The arraignment hearing will be the morning of September 28.