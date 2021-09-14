Miami Beach Pride 2021: Events, drag brunches, & more

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach Pride Week is officially in full swing in the Magic City, and this year, the events are more show-stopping than ever.

Miami Beach Pride Week, which runs from Sept. 10 until Sept. 19, brings together members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, their friends, allies, and supporters in celebration of the unique spirit and culture of the LGBTQ+ community.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Pride events happening all over town.

Drag Brunches

Pride Brunch at R House Wynwood: On Sunday, September 19, R House is showing their pride by hosting an epic Drag Brunch. Set at $50 per person, the brunch menu is served family-style with several entrée options to satisfy meat-eaters and vegans alike. Highlights include Chimichurri Cheeseburger Sliders, Cayenne Fried Chicken with spicy cilantro sauce, R Cuban Breakfast Croissant made with mojo pork, serrano ham, Swiss cheese and scrambled egg, and Cinnamon Sweet French Toast with guava syrup, cream cheese. Bottomless drink options are included in the brunch price where guests can expect free-flowing carafes of mimosas, white wine sangria, mojitos, and soft drinks throughout the performance. Signature craft cocktails are available a la carte. Click here.

Ad

Miami Beach Pride Brunch at Palace Bar: Miami Beach Pride Brunch at the iconic Palace Bar (1052 Ocean Drive) will take place on Friday, September 17 at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. The Palace is located in the heart of all the Pride festivals and they’re expecting a large turnout. Click here.

Live Events

The Miami Beach Pride VIP Gala at 1235 Washington (Formally Mansion Nightclub): Join Miami Beach Pride for one of the most anticipated LGBTQ+ events of the year as they celebrate the kick-off event of their weekend Festival & Parade with Miami Beach Pride’s VIP Gala. Dress to impress at this elegant signature event hosted by iconic American television personality, actor, and designer Carson Kressley. Superstar iconic fashionista Adora will be spinning tunes while featuring jaw-dropping surprises, special celebrity guests, an open bar and delicious passed hors d’oeuvres. Click here.

Ad

Miss Miami Beach Pride Pageant @ Faena Hotel: Come witness this unforgettable event as Florida’s fiercest queens diva it out to compete for the prestigious title of Miss Miami Beach Pride. This incredible lineup of ladies will be put to the test, as they showcase their hottest outfits, outrageous stunts and show-stopping performances live on stage. There will be six categories the contestants will be judged upon including Presentation (Show Your Pride), Swimwear, Evening Gown, Questions and Answers and Talent. Hosted at Miami Beach’s Faena Theatre, this night of glamour will also showcase jaw-dropping performances from former Miss Miami Beach Pride winners, including their reigning queen, Estephania St. Lords. Click here.

Festivals

Saturday Pride Festival @ Lummus Park: On Saturday, September 18 at 12 p.m., day one of the extraordinary two-day Festival in Lummus Park, Miami Beach will be in full swing as guests enjoy music and performances from world-class DJs, entertainers, and celebrity entertainers on two stages along with vendor booths, food, and a finale of fireworks. Click here.

Ad

Sunday Pride Parade & Festival: On Sunday, September 19 at 11 a.m., the parade will feature former American professional football player and Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo as their Advocate Marshal, the Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino, and a parade of 50+ floats and walking participants is sure to be a delight for all ages. Click here.

Click here for the full lineup of Miami Beach Pride events.