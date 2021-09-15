BSO searching for suspected Red Bull bandit

PARKLAND, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who stole several cases of Red Bull drinks from a store on North State Road 7.

One theft happened on September 1, the other a little over a week later on September 9.

No arrests have been made, but the suspected thief was caught on camera.

Sheriff’s deputies are trying to determine if the same person is responsible for both thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO’s Parkland District at 954-753-5050 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.