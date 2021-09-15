Former animal rescue employee charged with 9 counts of aggravated animal cruelty

SUNRISE, Fla. – Animal cruelty charges have been filed against the woman who was arrested earlier this summer for allegedly stealing from an animal rescue group.

Michelline Toulouse, 36, is facing nine felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Authorities said they found more than 50 cats that were malnourished and living in filthy conditions at her Sunrise apartment back in June. At least 10 were already dead.

Saving Sage -- the animal rescue she once worked for -- released the following statement:

“We are saddened but relieved that Michelline has been arrested and will be prosecuted and held accountable for her crimes for the horrible neglect the animals in her possession have suffered. It is unimaginable that a fellow rescuer would be responsible for such horrors.”

Toulouse was first arrested after she was seen on surveillance video appearing to steal money from a drawer at the rescue group.

We’re told she’s now in the hospital recovering from a car crash, but police say she’ll be booked into jail as soon as she’s released.