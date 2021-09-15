Man in critical condition after southwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was rushed to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was shot in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. along Lincoln Boulevard.

Miami-Dade police said officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

According to authorities, the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and an unknown person who fled the scene.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.