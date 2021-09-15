Surfside commissioners shoot down land swap deal for condo collapse memorial

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A land swap deal was shot down Tuesday by Surfside commissioners.

The proposal called for a memorial to be built at the condo collapse site.

In exchange, the deal would have traded public land to the eventual new owner of the Champlain Towers South property, which partially collapsed on June 24, killing 98 people.

Though they did not vote on the issue, commissioners rejected the plan during a heated meeting Tuesday night.

Opponents did not like this specific plan because it would have meant tearing down the town’s community center and building a new one at the collapse site.

Commissioners did commit to exploring other options for a memorial, both at the site of the collapse and in other areas of the town.