Elderly man critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI – An elderly man was walking in the area of West Flagler Street and Northwest 47th Avenue in Miami early Thursday morning when he was struck by a car that fled the scene afterward, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m.

Miami police said a Miami Fire Rescue crew transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

A description of the vehicle that struck the man was not immediately known.

Police said West Flagler Street was shut down between Northwest 47th Avenue and 48th Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.