High school students confuse tribute to 9/11 fallen for ‘anti-Black Lives Matter’ demonstration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Every Sept. 11 since the 2001 attacks, the country remembers the 2,977 people who died, including the 343 firefighters and 71 police officers who died while trying to save lives in New York City.

At St. Thomas Aquinas High School, a Roman Catholic private school in Fort Lauderdale, there was a tribute with black and white U.S. flags. Some of the flags had a blue line to honor the officers and others had a red line to honor the firefighters.

The trouble is extremists have used the flag with the blue line to promote a countermovement after the Black Lives Matter protests arose in response to racism and police brutality. Not knowing the history of the symbol, some students confused the tribute and threw the flags in the garbage.

Pictures of it turned up on social media.

“The presence of the flags was intended for remembrance only, however, some students felt these flags were not appropriate,” Denise Aloma, the school principal, said in a statement. “An important teaching moment is upon us and the students involved have had the opportunity to express their feelings.”

The school is hosting a diversity inclusion sensitivity committee meeting to discuss the incident.