Police: Man faces murder charge after victim overdoses on fentanyl

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police arrested a 22-year-old man Wednesday nearly two years after he provided fentanyl to someone who was later found dead inside of a vehicle, authorities said.

According to authorities, the victim, whose identity has not been released, was found dead inside of a car around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2019.

Police said the victim died of a fentanyl overdose.

Detectives later identified Jordan Vallagi as the person who provided the fentanyl to the victim.

He was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.

Vallagi faces multiple charges, including murder resulting from the distribution of a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl, possession of heroin, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia.