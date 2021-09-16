Sewage spill at apartment has residents stinking mad

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A broken sewer pipe spewing raw sewage outside an apartment complex in North Miami has caused quite a stink.

“There’s actual poop and pee and toilet paper pouring out into the street,” said an email from a resident to management of the Prestige Pointe Apartments off 125th Street and 16th Avenue.

While the situation has been cleaned up, residents say the pipe was broken for about a week and that they don’t know if the fix is permanent.

“When I had to get in my car and had to step over human feces to get in my car I said, ‘I’m calling the city,’” a resident said. “They just took the report and didn’t tell us more than that.”

The city of North Miami has yet to get back to Local 10 News, and the apartment complex at first said they didn’t know about the problem.

But when pressed further, they said “I think it’s fixed.”

While the management office danced around this very serious health issue, a letter from Miami-Dade County to Prestige Pointe on Sept. 13 shows the Department of Environmental Resources Management ordering the complex to fix the issue within 24 hours.

Residents say they haven’t gotten any notices from the building’s management even talking about the problem.

“We haven’t been reached out to, there’s been no email,” a resident said. “There’s been nothing telling us what’s happening.”