Car driving without lights on causes collision in northwest Miami-Dade, witness says

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police blocked off a roadway in northwest Miami-Dade Friday morning following a crash involving two vehicles.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 82nd Street.

A white car with significant damage had a tarp next to it, leading witnesses to believe that at least one person had died, but police have not yet confirmed whether there were any fatalities.

A woman who witnessed the crash told Local 10 News that she saw one car driving without its lights on at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the second vehicle

“To think that somebody’s child died in there. It’s very touching, you know what I mean?” she said, holding back tears. “I have a son so I wouldn’t know how to react to that.”

Miami-Dade police are investigating the collision, but have not yet released details about their investigation.

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

