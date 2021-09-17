Car driving without lights on causes collision in northwest Miami-Dade, witness says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police blocked off a roadway in northwest Miami-Dade Friday morning following a crash involving two vehicles.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 82nd Street.

A white car with significant damage had a tarp next to it, leading witnesses to believe that at least one person had died, but police have not yet confirmed whether there were any fatalities.

A woman who witnessed the crash told Local 10 News that she saw one car driving without its lights on at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the second vehicle

“To think that somebody’s child died in there. It’s very touching, you know what I mean?” she said, holding back tears. “I have a son so I wouldn’t know how to react to that.”

Miami-Dade police are investigating the collision, but have not yet released details about their investigation.