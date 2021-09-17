Fort Lauderdale firefighters save newborn by purchasing crib after noticing there wasn’t one

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A crew of Fort Lauderdale firefighters are local heroes after they made a life-saving decision.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, on Thursday afternoon, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Crew R246 noticed a newborn didn’t have a safe place to sleep when they were dispatched to a home in Broward County.

After caring for the patient they were originally dispatched to, the crew completed the “Baby Sleep Safe” protocol under the Direct On Scene Education program and returned later with a new crib for the infant.

The department posted the story on their official Facebook page full of pride and gratitude for the firefighters’ swift decision.

The last sentence of the caption reads, “Please take a moment to recognize this crew for taking action to save a newborns life before a tragedy happened.”

Lt. James Carroll of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Jennifer Coombs, MSN, ARNP Coordinator for Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County, Florida, founded the Direct On Scene Education “DOSE” program.

The purpose of the program is to provide first responders with the knowledge and the tools needed to understand SUID (Sudden Unexpected Infant Death), reduce the risk for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), and to prevent accidental sleep related infant deaths by helping families make the sleep environment safe for infants in the communities they serve.