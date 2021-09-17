Man burglarizes shed behind Miami home

Miami police are searching for man who was captured on surveillance cameras trespassing on a residential property.

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance cameras trespassing on a residential property.

According to authorities, the man burglarized a shed in the backyard of the home around 5:20 a.m. Sept. 2 in the 500 block of Northeast 73rd Street.

The victim told police that the man broke through the front gate of her home to access her property.

Surveillance video shows him making his way to the backyard where the victim’s tool shed is located.

Several seconds later, the man was seen leaving the area with a yellow duffel bag.

Police said various miscellaneous items were stolen from the shed.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.