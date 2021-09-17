Miami-Dade School District to modify quarantine period for high school students and faculty

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced today that the Miami-Dade School District will be modifying quarantine protocols for schools. students

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Friday that the Miami-Dade School District will be modifying quarantine protocols for high school students and faculty.

The school district will officially change their mandatory quarantine period following a positive COVID-19 test from 10 days to five days. If you test negative after the fifth day, students can return to school

However, this change only applies to faculty and high school students.

Going into effect Monday, September 20: If a student tests negative on or after the 5th day, they can return to the classroom. This change does not apply to middle or elementary students.

There will be no flexibility for middle and elementary students due to vaccine requirements.

Carvalho says the district will continue to monitor this for middle and elementary students, and hinted at relaxing requirements down the road, but only through the approval by the districts and medical experts.

Before any moves can be made, cases per 100,000 must fall to below 100. Right now, that number stands at 333.

Carvalho reiterated that masks will remain in place, but that could be relaxed down the line.