Shooting probe results in chase, crash with 2 injured in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting and a related car crash during a pursuit on Thursday night in Miami-Dade County.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the shooting was near the intersection of Northwest 131st Street and Northwest 19th Avenue.

Officers spotted suspects in a vehicle and there was a pursuit, according to Rodriguez. The vehicle crashed on Northwest 143rd Street, between Northwest Seventh and Sixth avenues.

Two men were injured when they were ejected from the vehicle and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took them to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

