Women caught on video disposing used cooking oil into Northeast Miami-Dade storm drain

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Police are looking for two women who allegedly disposed of used cooking oil from a restaurant into a Northeast Miami-Dade storm drain, causing damage to the drain and entire sewage system.

According to detectives of the Environmental Crimes Unit who are investigating the case, the two women were seen on video disposing of used cooking oil from a restaurant near N.E. 2 Avenue and N.E. 29 Street.

According to detectives, on September 7 at approximately 12:25 a.m., two unknown women were seen on video dumping cooking oil from a cauldron into a storm drain, causing damage to the drain and sewage system.

Detectives are looking for:

Suspect 1: White female, heavyset, last seen wearing a short sleeve black shirt, dark-colored pants, and white shoes/sneakers.

Suspect 2: White female, thin build, last seen wearing a red/burgundy short sleeve t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Environmental Crimes Unit at (305) 603-6055.

Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477), or, they may visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637.