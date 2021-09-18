22 migrants repatriated to Cuba by Coast Guard

The United States Coast Guard repatriated 22 Cubans to Cuba on Saturday, following three interdictions off the coast of Dania Beach and Key West.

While on a routine patrol, the Coast Guard Cutter Ibis crew notified Coast Guard Sector Miami watch standers at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Monday of a metal vessel with eight people aboard approximately a mile east of Dania Beach.

They were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo and reported in good health.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watch standers at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday of a white foam vessel with five people aboard approximately 55 miles southwest of Marathon. They were brought aboard the Cutter Isaac Mayo and reported in good health.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watch standers at 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a man-made sailing raft with nine people aboard approximately nine miles south of Big Pine Key. They were brought aboard the Cutter Isaac Mayo and reported in good health.

“Navigating the Florida Straits in unseaworthy vessels is extremely dangerous,” said Sean Connett, a command duty officer, District 7 Command Center. “The Coast Guard and our partner agencies continue to stop these voyages. You will be interdicted and should you expect to be repatriated to your country of origin.”