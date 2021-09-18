Police: Speed possible factor in crash that destroyed Pinecrest municipal sign

Police investigating after vehicle crashed into Pinecrest municipal sign.

PINECREST, Fla. – A vehicle crashed into the Pinecrest Municipal Center sign in south Miami-Dade County early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened around 3:50 a.m. at the 12600 block of South Dixie Highway.

The driver involved in the single-vehicle accident was a man in his 30s, according to Pinecrest police.

Authorities said the driver was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

After the crash, the remnants of the Pinecrest Municipal Center sign could be seen in crumbled pieces.

Investigators said they were looking into the cause of the accident.

Speed may be a possible factor, according to police.