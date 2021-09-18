Partly Cloudy icon
Woman 8 months pregnant injured in Pembroke Pines single-vehicle crash

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Two people, including a woman eight months pregnant, were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Pembroke Pines.
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities were quick to respond to a crash that happened in Broward County on Saturday morning.

According to police, the rollover crash involved only one vehicle containing two occupants.

It happened in the area of Pembroke road and Southwest 94th Way at approximately 10 a.m.

Police said it appeared the driver swerved to avoid hitting an iguana before the vehicle rolled over.

One of the two occupants was a woman who is eight months pregnant. Police said both people were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital South as trauma alerts after sustaining serious injuries.

Police said both were stable at last check.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

