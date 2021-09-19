Hit-and-run leaves man on scooter dead in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A man has been struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene while he was riding his scooter in Homestead.

According to Miami-Dade Police, early Sunday morning at approximately 3:42 a.m., a pedestrian on a scooter was struck by a vehicle and killed along Krome Avenue and Southwest 14th Street in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the scooter driver deceased. The victim is a 36-year-old white male.

Police believe the suspect behind the wheel that fled the scene was driving a dark-colored pickup truck. The suspect was driving northbound on Krome Avenue.

The pickup truck has after-market wheels and a full-size ladder rack extending over the crew cab roof.

Investigators say the subject’s vehicle may have damage to the front right quarter panel and to the right-side of the pickup truck.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.