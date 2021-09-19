North Lauderdale family lose home and dog following house fire

A North Lauderdale family is experiencing immense loss after their home caught on fire earlier this morning.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A North Lauderdale family is experiencing immense loss after their home caught on fire earlier this morning.

According to North Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a family of six has lost everything they own and are now displaced after a fire consumed their mobile home in North Lauderdale at around 4 a.m.

Thankfully, the family evacuated safely. However, the family also lost their truck, as well as their beloved family dog.

The family of six includes two minors, ages 11 and 17.

Fire crews told Local 10 News it was a difficult fire to put out because there was construction material and debris behind the mobile home residence.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue say a lit candle left near a dryer is what caused the fire.

The fire has since been put out. The Red Cross is now assisting the family.