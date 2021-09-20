Man accused of defrauding after-school program for underprivileged immigrant children

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man made his first appearance in federal court Friday after he was charged with defrauding a religious charity organization that he previously worked for.

According to federal prosecutors, the organization runs after-school programs for underprivileged immigrant children to help them avoid gangs and gang violence.

Ramon Caridad Rodriguez, 28, of Miami, is accused of using a company credit card to make more than $160,000 worth of personal purchases, including of items like lawn chairs, bug spray, tiki torches and groceries.

Authorities said he concealed the purchases through lies and altered bank statements.

Rodriguez is charged with nine counts of wire fraud.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each charge.