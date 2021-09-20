Rabies alert issued for portion of Weston after fox tests positive

WESTON, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued a rabies alert Sunday for a portion of Weston after a fox tested positive on Friday.

The health department warns residents and visitors to be aware that rabies is present among wild animals and pets are at risk if they are not vaccinated.

The rabies alert is in effect for 60 days, and health officials warn that rabies can also occur outside the alert area.

The alert includes the following boundaries:

Weston Hills Dr. to the North

S.W. 196th Ave. to the West

North Ridge Dr. to the East

Griffin Rd. to the South

Residents are urged to keep their pets away from wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

The public is asked to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Animal Control Services for your jurisdiction.

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Those who have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal should seek medical attention and report the injury to the health department by calling 954-467-4700.

Click here for more information about rabies.