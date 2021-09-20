Climate-change conference to bring big thinkers, doers to Miami Beach in 2022

Mayor Dan Gelber, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and members of the Aspen Insitute announce a partnership with an energy and environmental consortium.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach will host the first climate-changed themed conference in 2022, Mayor Dan Gelber announced Monday.

The Aspen Institute Energy and Environment Program selected Miami Beach as the location for its annual conference, Gelber said.

“(The Aspen Institute) wanted to create a global climate conference . . . of the whole world focusing on climate action,” Gelber said.

Titled “Aspen Ideas: Climate,” the conference is scheduled for March 3 to 7, 2022.

“In the first week of March (of 2002), our community will be the center of climate action in the world for a week,” Gelber said at a news conference Monday.

(Watch the full press conference below.)

Gelber said that the conference is expected to become an annual event, which will draw international attention to Miami Beach and to South Florida.

“Every year in our city (that) we will be hosting climate action conference here . . . is really something quite incredible,” Gelber said.