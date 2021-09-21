2 injured during Downtown Miami shooting, police say

MIAMI – Two adults were injured during a shooting on Monday night near Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami.

According to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, the shooting was near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Sixth Street.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the two injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Fallat said they were in “very serious condition.”

Officers set up a perimeter and closed the northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard from Sixth to Ninth streets, police said.

Residents of highrise buildings with a view of the FTX Arena and the Maurice A. Ferré Park, also known as Museum Park, were following the police activity which continued about 11:10 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.