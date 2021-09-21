Caught on camera: Parents accused of beating boy, great grandmother in after-school fight

A mom and dad are accused of working with their young son to beat up a classmate and, in the chaos, a great-grandmother is thrown to the ground.

DORAL, Fla. – It was a chaotic after-school fight scene Monday afternoon that included an entire family, who are now facing felony charges and accused of assault on a 76-year-old great grandmother.

On Monday around 3:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Northwest 112th Place and NW 87th Street after a call about a fight with injuries.

The mother of a 15-year-old boy is seen on video being punched. The 13-year-old aggressor and his parents, identified by Doral police as Michael Jason Laboy and Natalie Laboy, were working together to beat up her son, the woman said.

“They are animals. That is basically what they are,” said the mother of the boy, who added her son had been bullied by the other teen at school. However, the alleged aggressor told police he had been verbally abused by the 15-year-old.

During the dispute on Monday, Natalie Laboy is caught on camera slamming, slapping and pinning the boy’s great-grandmother to the ground.

A police report of an account of what happened stated that the 76-year-old woman was waiting with the alleged victim’s sister for the boy to get out of school.

The 15-year-old said he saw a white Nissan with tinted windows that was sitting in a parking spot and, as soon as they walked by the vehicle, he said the 13-year-old jumped out of the car and tackled him to the ground.

While they were fighting, the boy said that Michael Laboy and Natalie Laboy both exited the car and began “kicking and punching him in the head.” As the 76-year-old great-grandmother tried to break up the fight, Natalie Laboy pushed her to the ground, the woman said. She told police that Natalie Laboy “grabbed her by her hair, grabbed both of her arms, and in the process, her nails dug into her forearms. . . "

The victim told Local 10 News her whole body hurts and showed us the cuts on her arms. Her voice quivered and she held back tears, telling Local 10 News: “That was an evil deed. Why did they have to do that?”

Natalie Laboy said that during the altercation it was the great grandmother who was “pulling her son’s hair.” She said that she was “trying to pull the woman away from her son” and that she fell to the ground with the elderly woman.

The teen victim said that the dispute began at school when last week, Laboys’ son threatened to “rape his sister” who is 12 years old.

“I think my mistake is not calling the police when the child threatened to rape my daughter,” the mother of the alleged victim said.

The Laboys told police that it was the victim who has been bullying their son. Natalie Laboy told police that her son had told her that on Friday, Sept. 17, the alleged victim punched her son in the mouth and threatened him. She said the other boy’s mother had texted her inquiring about what had taken place, but she “did not reply because she was extremely upset.”

The 13-year-old and and his parents are now facing aggravated battery charges.

The children are students at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center. The altercation happened away from school grounds and after school, however, Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement about the incident after a request about the incident from Local 10 News:

This video is extremely upsetting to watch. Miami-Dade County Public Schools works diligently to promote core values such as respect and integrity among students. We urge parents to do their part by acting responsibly and serving as good role models for their children. Students are also reminded that negative behaviors may result in life-altering consequences. This matter will be dealt with administratively and the students involved will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct.

(Local 10′s Janine Stanwood spoke to the Laboys. The follow up report will be on Local 10 News at 11 p.m.)