Police: Man missing since February may have been spotted over weekend

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are continuing their search for a 32-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this year.

According to authorities, Junior Jean-Baptiste was reported missing on Feb. 26, and authorities received tips that he may have been spotted on Saturday in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 22nd Avenue.

He was wearing gray pants, red shoes and no shirt.

Police did not say whether Jean-Baptiste suffers from any illness, but said that he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective L. Averhoff or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300. Tipsters may also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.