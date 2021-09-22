Broward schools celebrate ‘Dads, Take Your Child to School Day’

Wednesday marked a sweet morning for Broward County dads as Broward County Public Schools celebrated “Dads, Take Your Child to School Day.”

TAMARAC, Fla. – Wednesday marked a sweet morning for Broward County fathers as Broward County Public Schools celebrated “Dads, Take Your Child to School Day.”

A Local 10 News crew was at Tamarac Elementary School as fathers who were dropping off their kids were treated to doughnuts and coffee.

The day was set up to encourage fathers and male role models to get involved in the education of their children and highlight the role that father figures can have in enhancing a child’s educational experience.

And the day wasn’t just for dads, but stepdads, big brothers, foster fathers, uncles and other male role models.

‘I’m with my stepsons now, so it’s always a good bonding experience. You get to meet the teachers, see what the other dad’s do and it’s always fun,” one stepfather said.

“Today we’re doing ‘Dads, Take Your Child to School Day,’ and it’s a very important thing because dads play a major role in their child’s educational experience. And this is just one way we wanted to have the dads come out and experience and be a part of their child’s education,” said principal Richard Garrick.

Research suggests when fathers are active in their child’s education, children have fewer disciplinary problems and become more responsible adults.