Man dies after crashing Mercedes on I-95; only express lanes open near Ives Dairy Road

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a driver who crashed into a tree off Interstate 95.

The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of the highway near Ives Dairy Road.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan lost control of his car, drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, identified only as a Black man, died at the scene.

Camacho said the driver’s passenger was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. The passenger’s condition has not been released.

All northbound lanes were shut down after the crash with the exception of the express lanes.