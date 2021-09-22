MIA earns top marks in airport rankings for J.D. Power survey

MIAMI – The J.D. Power 2021 North American Airport satisfaction survey shows the “305” has the highest passenger satisfaction rating among “Mega” airports across the country.

Miami International Airport scored an 828, with John F. Kennedy International Airport earning second place with a score of 817.

As North American travelers return to travel, their expectations have shifted, according to insights from the J.D. Power 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Study.



Learn more > https://t.co/7AVns5Bmnp#AirportStudy pic.twitter.com/lGILj2mzfc — J.D. Power (@JDPower) September 22, 2021

The survey is based on more than 13,000 responses in surveys from U.S. and Canadian travelers.

The ratings are based on six categories, including check-in, baggage check, baggage claim, security check, food, beverage and retail.

