Mostly Cloudy icon
81º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

MIA earns top marks in airport rankings for J.D. Power survey

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami International Airport
Miami International Airport
Miami International Airport

MIAMI – The J.D. Power 2021 North American Airport satisfaction survey shows the “305” has the highest passenger satisfaction rating among “Mega” airports across the country.

Miami International Airport scored an 828, with John F. Kennedy International Airport earning second place with a score of 817.

The survey is based on more than 13,000 responses in surveys from U.S. and Canadian travelers.

The ratings are based on six categories, including check-in, baggage check, baggage claim, security check, food, beverage and retail.

For more details on the study, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email