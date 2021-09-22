North Miami Beach home gutted in fire; family escapes unharmed

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A North Miami Beach family is grateful to be alive after their home went up in flames Tuesday night.

The family escaped unharmed, but their house is gutted.

Dramatic video shows flames shooting through the roof of the house on Northeast 182nd Terrace and Northeast 25th Place Wednesday morning after the fire re-ignited.

The initial fire broke out around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man who lives at the home told Local 10 News that he was playing on his Xbox in his bedroom when he noticed smoke coming from the ceiling.

He and his four family members got out before firefighters arrived.

After the flames were extinguished, the family began salvaging their belongings.

But the fire re-ignited around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, sending firefighters back to the scene.

“Devastating. Really devastating, because I think I lost everything: material things, pics, you know, pictures,” Eduardo Altamirando Sr. said.

The family says they have been renting the house for some time.

Thankfully, their landlord has offered another place for them to stay while they get back on their feet.