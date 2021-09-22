Video shows suspect in man’s stabbing in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Miramar Police Department released surveillance videos of a suspect in a stabbing on Tuesday.

The man is accused of stabbing a 70-year-old man who was working at a shopping plaza at Southwest 33rd Street and University Drive.

Officers described the suspect as thin and tall. He was last seen wearing a dark red or maroon T-shirt and blue shorts. He was carrying a sling-style backpack.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

