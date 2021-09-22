Video shows suspect in man’s stabbing in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Miramar Police Department released surveillance videos of a suspect in a stabbing on Tuesday.
The man is accused of stabbing a 70-year-old man who was working at a shopping plaza at Southwest 33rd Street and University Drive.
Officers described the suspect as thin and tall. He was last seen wearing a dark red or maroon T-shirt and blue shorts. He was carrying a sling-style backpack.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
Related social media
(1/2) Need to Identify: This suspect, for no apparent reason, stabbed a 70-year-old man who was working at a shopping plaza located on the 3300 block of University Dr. today. The suspect is described as a thin black male, approx. 6’ tall, wearing a dark red/maroon t-shirt & blue pic.twitter.com/rUAJEzV0Gu— Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) September 21, 2021