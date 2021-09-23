Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Formula 1 racing is officially coming to MIA

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Formula 1
This is a rendering of the Formula 1 race track that will be built outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
This is a rendering of the Formula 1 race track that will be built outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. (Formula 1)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – With construction for the Miami International Autodrome at the Hard Rock Stadium well underway, organizers of the the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix have confirmed dates for events next spring.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the Formula 1 community and the sport’s fanbase worldwide are going to be amazed by what they see next May,” said Miami Grand Prix CEO, Richard Cregan.

The three days of races will run May 6-8 2022, with Practice on Friday, Qualifying on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Tickets for the events will be for sale this coming Fall.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email