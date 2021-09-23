Formula 1 racing is officially coming to MIA

This is a rendering of the Formula 1 race track that will be built outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – With construction for the Miami International Autodrome at the Hard Rock Stadium well underway, organizers of the the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix have confirmed dates for events next spring.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the Formula 1 community and the sport’s fanbase worldwide are going to be amazed by what they see next May,” said Miami Grand Prix CEO, Richard Cregan.

The three days of races will run May 6-8 2022, with Practice on Friday, Qualifying on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Tickets for the events will be for sale this coming Fall.