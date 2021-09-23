Hearing held to discuss how the nearly $1 million found at Surfside collapse site will go to victims

Peter Martin, of New York, who was in Miami visiting his brother, pays his respects at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Champlain Towers South building collapse, on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A hearing was held on Thursday morning to discuss several topics surrounding the aftermath of the Surfside condominium collapse, including procedures for connecting families and victims with their belongings, and even more pressing — discussing what to do with the multiple safes and loose cash found on property grounds.

At the hearing, Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver, said the money collected at the collapse site, which totals to roughly $1 million, should be given to the victims of the collapse.

However, there are several hurdles that must be faced with first, including that most of the loose cash is unidentifiable, and some of the 17 safes discovered at the site may not have any form of identification within them.

Despite these setbacks, he remains hopeful that the money will go back to either the respective victims and their families, or, at least, to all of the victims.

Ad

Goldberg says the currency that was easy to identify was found in wallets or purses.

Unfortunately, most of the cash was discovered loose in the rubble, which can’t be identified — the majority of the money was discovered this way.

Although Goldberg is confident there will be something to identify the owners inside of the safes, if there isn’t, he is committed to figuring out a procedure to find the owner or their family members.

According to Goldberg, the U.S. Treasury has a process where they can extract cash, clean it, and return it to Surfside officials in the form a check. If this happens, Goldberg plans to then take the identifiable proceeds and return it to the owners.

However, if there is one thing that was made clear in the hearing, it is that Goldberg and the judge both strongly believe the unidentifiable cash should go towards all of the victims.

Before the money is dispersed to all of the victims, anyone will have the opportunity to claim and go before the court for the unidentified funds.