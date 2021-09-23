Non-profit encourages South Florida community to donate bone marrow to save lives

A non-profit organization gathered outside of Miami Beach Police headquarters on Thursday morning to encourage the community to consider donating bone marrow to help save those in need.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A non-profit organization gathered outside of Miami Beach Police headquarters on Thursday morning to encourage the community to consider donating bone marrow to help save those in need.

“For many, a bone marrow transplant or a stem cell transplant offers hope of a cure,” says Gift of Life Marrow Registry Founder and CEO Jay Feinberg.

Gift of Life Marrow Registry is encouraging people to sign up to be a bone marrow donor, as well as stressing the need for diversifying the ethnic makeup of their registry.

“Currently, only 45 percent of Latino patients and 25 percent of black patients can find a match,” says Feinberg.

And finding a match is critical.

Thankfully, for over 30 years, Gift of Life Marrow Registry has cured people facing life-threatening illness.

“I’m so grateful for him for giving me a second chance to live,” says Amir, who was born with a rare autoimmune disease. He battled other ailments up until his teenage years.

Today, for the first time, he got the chance to embrace his donor and thank him for the act of kindness.

“To be here three years later, meeting my donor, it’s really something different,” says Amir. “It’s like I owe my whole life to him.”

After the press conference wrapped up, people were spotted lining up in order to donate bone marrow by signing up to be a donor with the organization.

It’s as simple as swabbing your mouth and finding out if you are a match.

For more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, click here.