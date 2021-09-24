Company associated with Dubai billionaire bids to buy Surfside building collapse site, records show

MIAMI – Records filed with Miami-Dade County court on Friday identified the buyer of the building collapse site in Surfside as a company associated with a luxury developer from the United Arab Emirates.

The company identified on page 22 of a motion to approve a $120 million sales contract is East Oceanside Development, LLC, a corporation registered in Delaware that is associated with DAMAC Properties, an Emirati property development company based in Dubai.

Billionaire Hussain Sajwani founded DAMAC and he is known for building the Trump World Golf Club Dubai, which opened while former President Donald Trump was in office in 2017. The company made an offer to buy the land, at 8777 Collins Ave., in August.

Judge Michael Hanzman will review the deal to purchase the land where the 12-story Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24 killing nearly 100 people.

Related document

Related graphic